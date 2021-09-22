KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Transportation, infrastructure and operations committee stopped short of approving a concessions management group at the new airport.
The Mayor and other council members asked for more information on how proposals compare across the board, hoping to make a decision next week. After a committee vote the contract goes to the full council.
Vantage Airport Group is the frontrunner in the concession management bid process, with a recommendation from the aviation department.
Their plan includes airport staples like Auntie Anne’s and Dunkin’ while incorporating smaller, local businesses like Parisi Coffee and Made In Kansas City marketplace.
Businesses left out of this plan are advocating for more transparency in the selection process.
“Kansas City is going to have a much nicer airport and we are thrilled that within the process there are more local makers and local businesses getting in,” said Tiffany King who runs Souvenear, which operates souvenir vending machines at the current airport. “We’d really like to see a transparent process along the way.”
Other KC staple businesses stood alongside each other representing well-known names left out of the plan.
“We would love to make our airport awesome and great, but we really just want a great airport so if we feel that we are up to the task to do that, that’s what we’re supporting,” said J. Rieger owner Andy Rieger. “Ultimately we are supporting a fantastic airport experience not only for our citizens but to help grow our city as a whole.”
The committee tabled the vote until next week, hoping to get more information on the selection criteria. The city said it hopes to release that information to the public in the next day or so.
“What we don’t want to do is get in a debate over who’s your favorite BBQ. That’s something that would be never ending,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “What we need to do is look to how can we look to an objective deal for everyone and I think that’s why you’re looking at a delay for another week.”
Vantage Airport Group leaders walked council members through their plans for KCI, promising 80 percent of shops will be local. Representatives said 60 percent of the businesses will represent disadvantaged groups.
The local workers union representing concession workers said leaders are concerned they do not have a working contract with the group. Vantage responded to our questions about the lack of a contract with this statement:
“Vantage Airport Group is in active discussions with Unite Here Local 74 and are committed to working towards entering into a mutually acceptable agreement. As outlined in our proposal, we are committed to a worker retention program for the current airport concession employees through the new concession operators.”
One of the stands was slated for Chick-Fil-A. After the city’s LGBTQ Commission sent a letter to the city asking to remove the chicken sandwich seller for its connection to anti-LGBTQ organizations Vantage dropped it from the renderings.
“Our airport is a symbol of ourselves and what we deem important,” said LGBTQ Commission member Justice Horn. “Uplifting the many diverse groups we have in our community.”
Vantage said it dropped Chick-fil-A. KCTV5 reached out to the group for its reasoning behind the change. They responded with this statement:
“Regarding Chick-Fil-A, we heard and respect the strong community reaction to the proposed Chick-Fil-A participation in the program. We have collectively made the decision to remove this brand from our concessions plan for the new terminal at KCI. Vantage strives to promote an inclusive environment at all our airports. We will work with our partners to find options for its replacement in our concessions proposal.”
The transportation, infrastructure and operations committee meets again next week. If the committee passes the ordinance, the contract goes to the full council for another vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.