LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a bank was robbed on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said that around 2:15 p.m., the Citizens National Bank located at 601 Delaware Street, was robbed.
Authorities are searching for a male that weighs approximately 175 pounds, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and is in his late 30s. The man has short hair and some facial hair.
It is also said that the man was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The man also covered his face with a dark mask.
The man entered the bank and brandished a handgun. The man made a verbal demand for money and then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency.
There were no injuries reported in the robbery.
