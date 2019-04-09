KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A citation has been issued against a man accused of shining a laser pointer at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Dwyan Morgan, 64, faces a single count of disturbing the peace. He could spend a year in jail or pay a $1,000 fine.
He will appear in court on July 17, 2019.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.