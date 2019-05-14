KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Movie goers got a bit of surprise Tuesday with the news that one of the staples of the Country Club Plaza is closing its doors for good.
Cinemark isn’t confirming any information for KCTV5 News, but if you go online and try to buy a ticket, for say, an Avengers movie any time after Sunday night, no show times are available.
A director whose film was just screened this year at the Cinemark on the Plaza for the KC Film Festival told KCTV5 they’ve been told the theater’s last day open in Sunday May 19.
KC FilmFest International is on the lookout for new venues to screen films next year.
KCTV5 has known the Plaza is going through some major changes, with Nordstrom set to take over the west side of the Plaza, it plans to open a new store there in 2021.
Plans have included a Plaza movie theater, but with quite a bit fewer seats than the current Cinemark set up.
Representatives with Nordstrom told KCTV5 News their store will be located at the western most block of Country Club Plaza but directed inquiries about other retailers or relocation to the Plaza.
