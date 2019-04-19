KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It has been a tragic week for churches across the globe.
We all watched on as Notre Dame Cathedral's iconic spire fell in a pit of flames.
In Louisiana, three historically black churches were set on fire and absolutely destroyed. Police said it was a hate crime.
Then, on Wednesday, a man was stopped by security trying to bring two cans of gasoline into the historic St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. He also had two bottles of lighter fluid and two lighters on him.
With everything going on, KCTV5 News wanted to see how people in Kansas City are feeling this Easter weekend.
Churches in Kansas City are getting ready for Easter. Across the country, millions of people will gather for services. However, after several violent incidents recently like the one in Louisiana, are people in KC worried?
“That doesn’t really cross my mind, as far as my physical safety while I’m in church,” said Randal Lynn Getz.
Getz and Becky Ochoa are new to KC and are both looking for a church to attend.
“I’ve grown up in an environment where church is a positive place to be,” said Ochoa, whose father is a pastor.
We reached out to several churches and the dioses in Kansas City, Missouri. No one would sit down and talk about their safety procedures for the weekend. However, the KCPD said that no matter where you are it’s important to know what’s around you.
“Have a plan in place in case of an emergency situation where you get separated,” said Capt. Tim Hernandez with the KCPD.
Getz said that, even though church is a safe place for her, she is aware of what’s happening around her.
“I have had the thought before of, ‘What happens if someone walks in during service? Where would we go and what would we do?’” she said.
The KCPD said to have a plan. Even if you never have to use it, it’s important.
