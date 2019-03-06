KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two metro churches are having special Ash Wednesday services for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer community.
They call it Glitter Ash Wednesday, and it’s a way to make LGBTQ people feel more welcome in church.
Church leaders say this is about making sure LGBTQ people feel welcome.
Ash Wednesday is of course a day of repentance before lent starts, and the Lutheran pastors heading this Glitter Ash Wednesday event say the church needs to repent for how they’ve treated LGBTQ people in the past. They say all people need to know they are welcome.
This comes after that controversial vote last week by the United Methodist Church to condemn gay marriage and not allow LGBTQ people to be ordained.
The Lutheran Church of America voted in their general assembly 10 years ago to let each individual congregation decide their own stance on LGBTQ in clergy.
Salem Lutheran Church in Lenexa and Saint Mark Hope and Peace Lutheran church in Kansas City both allow it.
Wednesday starting at 12:15 they’re inviting the LGBTQ community to that Special Glitter Ash Wednesday service.
The glitter is supposed to represent hope for their future in Christ and celebration of their identities.
“We are a safe place for them and hopefully if they are seeking to be part of a Christian community, we are here for them,” said Pastor Dave Whetter of Salem Lutheran.
This event was planned before the United Methodist Church decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.