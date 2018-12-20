LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- Eight months after her son was fatally shot, it’s still hard for a mother to talk about what happened.
“My son, his name is Terrell Sutherline,” DaMicka Mason said.
He was 23-years-old when he was shot and killed in April.
“He was my go to guy,” Mason said. “He would help anybody.”
She said he was in a car with a friend and another man when he was shot by the man in the backseat.
“He was in the back seat disassembling a firearm with two human beings in the front seat and his gun went off and hit my son in the back of his head,” Mason said.
Vernece Brown, Taron Carson, Tracey Carter, Derrick Harris, and Kinderly Holmes are just a few of the 186 homicide victims across the metro this year.
A cross was placed on a local church’s lawn for each of them.
The ladies at Mothers in Charge have been in the same shoes as the families of the victims.
“In 2011, my son was murdered,” said Rosilyn Temple with Mothers in Charge. “It means the world when we have lost someone and that someone is still thinking about them and remembering them and loving on us.”
She said that, when you lose your child, life is never normal again.
“It’s very hard, very hard,” Mason said. “It took everything in me to come stand right here today.”
Mason said it is emotional and frustrating because charges weren’t filed against her son’s shooter. Many of the victim’ families are struggling with that, too.
However, the pastor at Leawood Baptist Church hopes the "Longest Night" memorial will help the families cope with their loss.
“A cross doesn’t just represent one life, it represents multiple lives that are affected by this,” Lead Pastor Adam Carter said. “We just want to encourage people from the Kansas City community to come out on Friday night to love and support these families.”
The memorial will be held at 6 p.m.
