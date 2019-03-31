KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- On the heels of a violent weekend in the metro, one Kansas City, Kansas church community wants to send a message of peace and hope.
When Pastor Glenn Brady asked the congregation at Bethel Church who has lost a loved one to violence, there was a staggering number of people who rose to their feet.
The new church in Kansas City, Kansas made today’s Sunday morning service all about the survivors of violent crime with worship and moving performances.
“I was taught ‘fight to kill’ and fighting is the way that you solve things,” a member of the congregation said. “So, you see, murder, killing and bloodshed has run through many of my family’s generations until it ran into me.”
Church members wore pictures with the names of lost family members and spoke about turning pain into purpose.
“I don’t want it to be normalized, like it’s an everyday thing and it’s okay,” Murdice Sims said. “It is not okay to take a life.”
Sims lost her son to a stray bullet 15 years ago.
“This violence has got to stop,” she said. “It’s got to stop. Today is my son’s birthday and for him not to be here is very devastating to me.)
So, she’s started a nonprofit called Mothers Cry for Life.
Her goal is to help grieving parents navigate life after tragedy and teach children conflict resolution.
Kansas City has the fifth highest homicide rate per capita of any city in the U.S. according the latest FBI crime statistics.
This church thinks the community can come together to change that.
“We’ve got hope that someday we will be the lowest on the totem pole of violence,” said Lashone Releford, a staff pastor.
