COLLEGE STATION, TX (KCTV) – Chuck Norris is hosting an epic 5k race deep in the heart of Texas.

On May 4, 2019, the Chuck Norris 5k will attempt to break the record for most people dressed up as Norris in one place.

Norris is known for starring in the TV show Walker, Texas Ranger from 1993 to 2001 and for such films as Way of the Dragon with Bruce Lee and Lone Wolf McQuade.

Prizes will be given out to participants who dress up as Norris.

And as if prizes weren’t a big enough deal, Norris is expected to be at the finish line “to greet you with an authentic Chuck Norris high five.”

Organizers say they are not responsible for any injuries from the high-five.

The 5K race has a website for more information.

