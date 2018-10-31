Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- Chubby’s on Broadway has made a name for itself – some call it a landmark in the city.
For more than three decades, the restaurant has filled stomachs of people from all walks of life.
The lights will go out at the late-night foodie staple. It’s why many long-time customers and regulars stopped in to say their final goodbyes on Wednesday and to enjoy their all-time favorite meal.
“Either French toast or pancakes … just because it’s so homey and they do it so well,” longtime customer Stacey Lee said.
They’ll also miss the free cinnamon rolls. From nearby businessmen to local college students, it’s been ranked as a favorite spot to eat many times over.
The owner said it was a difficult decision to make and what’s next for the space has yet to be made public.
“I worked at 39th and Main for a while, and this was a regular weekly place to come and eat,” regular Carl Todd said.
The restaurant will remain open Wednesday night and officially close at 6 a.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.