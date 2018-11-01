KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An iconic late-night staple in Westport is finally saying goodbye.
Chubby’s on Broadway is shutting their doors for good Thursday morning.
Wednesday, people rushed to the restaurant to eat there one last time before they closed.
Many people say they’ve made great friends, have great memories, and will miss it.
The late-night diner is closing after more than 30 years of business.
Owner Tony Olson released a statement saying:
“These decisions are never easy. We are thrilled to have been able to jump in with Chubby’s five years ago.”
Olson introduced new concepts like free cinnamon rolls for every customer.
It was a favorite among college students and to families going to celebrate birthdays.
“I came here the first time in 2004 when I moved to Kansas City so it became a staple,” said Will McDowell, a frequent patron. “My son is now 11 and every year we’ve come for his birthday and today is his birthday, his 11th birthday so to have it close now we’re sad to see it go but so grateful for the years and memories we’ve had here.”
“Oh it was so good, unforgettable, best food, great friends, leftovers for later, just good memories,” said college student Lilly Lutz.
Chubby’s shuts its doors at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
