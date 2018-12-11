PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV)-- For many folks, the Christmas season doesn't really start until they put up the Christmas tree.
But that tradition is getting more expensive.
The boy scouts are selling trees at the corner of 67th and Nall. It’s been a tradition at the intersection since 1961.
Whether you like the real deal or the convenience of an artificial tree, people are flocking to buy them now more than ever before.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for boy scout troop 199.
This is their one and only fundraiser of the year. The sale of each 1,600 trees will put them through summer camp.
Michael Box’s grandson is a scout and he spends hours and hours selling trees for him.
“You come along over here and we’re getting into the Douglas fir,” voiced Box.
A poll suggests millennials are more likely to choose real over artificial trees.
And they’re paying more for them too.
The price of a real tree has jumped over the last few years, with families in New York spending the most for a 6-foot tree at nearly a $100 per tree.
Families in North Dakota will shell out just $33 for the same thing.
Here in Kansas and Missouri, expect to spend anywhere from roughly $60 to $70 for a 6-foot tall tree.
But make no mistake, there’s lots of love for artificial trees as well and some are putting up several.
“We’ve had customers buy four and five trees at a time,” said John Southerland, Seasonal Concepts.
Southerland has run Seasonal Concepts for nearly 40 years now and says the popularity of artificial trees is strong, thanks in large part to the fact they come with no mess, no allergies, no fire hazards and they look at whole lot better than they used to.
“Frasier Fir…That’s a real Frasier fir branch in with this…when you walk away you can’t tell the difference…so this is kind of the new trend,” exclaimed Southerland.
Southerland says there’s also a trend toward tall trees with millennials and just the opposite for others.
“The younger crowd is buying the bigger trees…a lot of the older retired folks are now downsizing…so they’re moving from a 9-foot tree down for convenience,” proclaimed Southerland.
We got a good mix when we asked people down on the plaza what they prefer.
“We started real…went through a lot of years of artificial and now we’re back to real,” voiced Lori Withers, real tree fan.
“That’s what I had growing up and I think that’s what my husband had I think we just stuck with that…I’d like to do a real tree…maybe when they’re a little bit older,” expressed Cassandra Kelsey, artificial tree fan.
And some people don’t have the option for either.
“We actually have a festive pole in lieu of a tree because we have cats…and we can’t seem to keep a tree upright in the house so,” exclaimed Maria Olson, resident.
No matter your preference, it’s safe to say the tree is a tradition people look forward to all year long.
The scouts are open during the week as well as on weekends.
They believe they’ll have sold each and every tree by Friday!
