Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pennsylvania family

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CNN) - A Christmas Day tragedy in Eastern Pennsylvania claimed three lives.
Crews were called to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in Quakertown, a suburb of Philadelphia.
Police say three people, 41-year-old Eric King and his two sons, died in the blaze.
King’s wife and their other child were rescued from the house and hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the King family. As of Saturday afternoon, more than $200,000 has been raised.
