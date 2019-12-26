KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one man dead.
Police were dispatched to the 7200 block of Wabash about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A man was located on the ground near a car and was declared dead at the scene, police said.
Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, but the circumstances were still under investigation Wednesday and there was no information about a suspect.
The shooting was the 149th homicide in Kansas City this year. The count includes fatal police shootings.
If you have any information about this case, please contact the department's homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
A $25,000 reward is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.