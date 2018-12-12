OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A Grinch tried to steal Christmas in one Johnson County neighborhood and made off with a big display of decorations.
People in Olathe are upset that their decorations were stolen right out of their yard.
Two inflatables were taken out of one family’s yard. The thief made off with them overnight on sunday.
Adrienne Richmond says every year her 8-year-old daughter and she spend a day setting up a huge display for everyone to enjoy.
This year, someone ruined that.
The police report says the criminals stole about $130 dollars’ worth of decorations and Richmond says more of her decorations where broken by them.
But to her, it’s not about the money.
“I would just say it’s just the memories,” Richmond says. “It’s the fact that we put them up together as a family, and to have somebody just come through and take them, there’s just really not a price on that.”
She is hoping that someone comes forward…
If you have any information, call Olathe police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.