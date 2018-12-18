FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The countdown to Christmas is on with only a week to go.
Are you hoping or dreaming of a white Christmas?
I know I am, but I’m not that hopeful as I look over the data on Monday, Dec. 17. Here are a few things that I’ve noticed as I’ve analyzed the data the last few days.
- Inconsistent data. The computer models we analyze have a storm moving through the middle of the country early next week but those same computer models have been wishy-washy when it comes to whether it will snow or not. One day the snow is there, the next day it’s gone. Then it’s back, then it’s gone. This has happened with two of the more reliable computer models the GFS (American model) and the ECMWF or the European model. So there’s nothing to hang your hat or hopes on when it comes to whether this Christmas will be white or wet.
- The lack of cold air. Colder air does return just in time for Christmas but not cold enough. Oh sure we may briefly get cold enough late Christmas Eve into the wee hours of Christmas day but will it mix with rain and will it even stick. Our temperatures have been pretty warm the last few days.
- Rain or snow. Most the data points to all rain or mostly rain. Who wants a rainy, gray Christmas. I don’t think freezing rain will be an issue as the temperature looks to stay above freezing
Let’s dig a little deeper into the “inconsistent data." Below I will show you the European model and right below that graphic you will see the American model.
Same time frame. Two completely different solutions.
Why?
First, remember this is deterministic data. It’s based on a set of conditions right now that are simulating the future. Each computer model has its own cold season biases that can play into their outcome. Bottom line: the inconsistencies make a firm forecast difficult at this time.
How about the “lack of cold air?"
This is where both models agree that a deep push of cold air into or south of Kansas City isn’t likely until closer to the start 2019.
The better chance for snow will be in the darker shades of blue, across Minnesota and Wisconsin. But it’s possible that after sunset Christmas Eve, here in Kansas City, the atmosphere could cool to where snow would be possible but surface temperatures don’t look to drop below freezing all day Christmas, so that would make it difficult for any snow to stick to anything other than grassy surfaces.
That brings us to our third concern.
What kind of precipitation will fall. Rain? A rain/snow mix?
Not sure yet, but it doesn’t look like it will be all snow. Of course there is more data to analyze and more updates to come.
