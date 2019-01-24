KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Coming off three GRAMMY nominations for this year, Chris Stapleton has announced his ‘All-American Road Show’ tour which includes a stop in Kansas City.
Stapleton will bring his tour to the Sprint Center on Oct. 26 with special guests Brothers Osborne and Kendel Marvel. Tickets on sale Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.
The tour kicks off July 9 at Allentown’s PPL Center in Pennsylvania and will span through Nov. 2 at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center.
Other special guest include Margo Price, Brent Cobb, Brothers Osborne, The Marcus King Band and Kendell Marvel.
Stapleton has been recognized with several awards including five GRAMMY Awards, seven Academy of Country Music Awards and ten Country Music Association Awards.
Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin Jan 29. Register at StapletonFanClub.com.
July 9—Allentown, PA—PPL Center†
July 19—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center†
July 25—Bangor, ME—Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion†
July 26—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts†
July 27—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC†
August 1—Charleston, WV—Charleston Civic Center Coliseum†
August 9—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center†
August 10—Burgettstown, PA—KeyBank Pavilion†
August 11—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion†
August 15—Erie, PA—Erie Insurance Arena‡
August 16—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena‡
August 17—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡
August 22—Wichita, KS—INTRUST Bank Arena‡
August 23—Little Rock, AR—Verizon Arena‡
August 24—Bossier City, LA—CenturyLink Center‡
August 29—Huntsville, AL—Von Braun Center‡
August 31—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater‡
October 3—Springfield, MO—JQH Arena§
October 4—Oklahoma City, OK—Chesapeake Energy Arena#
October 5—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum§
October 10—Jacksonville, FL—Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena#
October 11—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#
October 12—West Palm Beach, FL—Coral Sky Amphitheatre#
October 17—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum§
October 18—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach§
October 19—Greensboro, NC—Greensboro Coliseum§
October 25—Peoria, IL—Peoria Civic Center§
October 26—Kansas City, MO—Sprint Center§
November 1—Greenville, SC—Bon Secours Wellness Arena§
November 2—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center§
†with special guests Margo Price, The Marcus King Band
‡with special guests Brent Cobb, The Marcus King Band
§with special guests Brothers Osborne, Kendell Marvel
#with special guest TBA, Kendell Marvel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.