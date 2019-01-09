Chocolate lab stayed with deceased owner found in Jackson County, Kansas
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

JACKSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Deputies and investigators responded to a report of a deceased person in southern Jackson County, Kansas.

Wednesday at approximately 1:20 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dead body 1 1/2 mile west of US Highway 75.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a blue Silverado Chevy pickup truck which they say was stuck in the mud.

Nearby the truck, police said they found a deceased person and a chocolate Labrador Retriever.

The deceased person has been identified as Dannie Smith, 70, of Topeka.

Smith was reported missing to the Topeka Police Department on January 6th

“Bear”, Smith’s Labrador, was found in good health and was at Smith’s side.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.