Chocolate lab stayed with deceased owner found in Jackson County, Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Deputies and investigators responded to a report of a deceased person in southern Jackson County, Kansas.
Wednesday at approximately 1:20 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dead body 1 1/2 mile west of US Highway 75.
When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a blue Silverado Chevy pickup truck which they say was stuck in the mud.
Nearby the truck, police said they found a deceased person and a chocolate Labrador Retriever.
The deceased person has been identified as Dannie Smith, 70, of Topeka.
Smith was reported missing to the Topeka Police Department on January 6th
“Bear”, Smith’s Labrador, was found in good health and was at Smith’s side.
