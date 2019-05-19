KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A girl was struck and injured by a car in KC on Sunday.
The incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. at E. 40th Street and Wayne Avenue.
The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle was headed north on Wayne when it hit the child.
One person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.
This is one of two children who were struck by a car on Sunday.
Minutes after this incident, another child was struck at E. 26th Street and Drury Avenue.
That child sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.
The person who hit this child also stayed at the scene.
