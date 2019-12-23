KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Two men were shot Sunday night after someone fired into two homes at Stonehedge Townhomes in KCK. Six children were in the homes, but they were all OK, police said.
Police responded at 9:15 p.m. to the 1700 block of Meadowlark Courts in reference to a shooting. Eleven people were inside the townhome units, including six children. The children were aged 1,8,9,11,13 and 17.
The two men who were shot---ages 20 and 28---suffered minor injuries, police said.
Police had no description of the suspect or suspects involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.