PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (KCTV/AP) — Four students have been suspended after a high school band room was doused with paint and instruments broken in a vandalism spree that resulted in up to $75,000 worth of damage.
The Reno County District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday that three of the students are ages 8, 10 and 11 years old.
The district attorney's office added that a bill passed by the Kansas Legislature prevents anyone under the age of 10 from being charged in a crime of this nature.
Reno County Sheriff's Capt. Steve Lutz said in a news release that Pretty Prairie High School's principal discovered the vandalism Saturday while giving a tour of the school to upcoming freshmen.
Lutz says paint was thrown across the floor, walls and over equipment. Lutz says most, if not all, the drums had holes punched in them. A fire extinguisher also was used to damage a van.
The Hutchinson News reports that Superintendent Randy Hendrickson says the vandals were caught on security camera.
The investigation is ongoing, and no one was immediately arrested. A pawn shop is loaning the school some instruments.
