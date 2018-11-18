KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Children in KC metro got the opportunity to train with some of the best on Sunday.
The Hall of Fame Classic Youth Clinic was a new way to kick off events throughout the week at the Sprint Center.
A12-year-old athlete named Natalie Patterson said she has been in love with basketball since the 1st or 2nd grade.
She was among more than 100 children who had the chance to get out on the hardwood and learn from the pros themselves.
“When I look at it from when I was at that age, going to free clinics, it reached these kids,” Jeff Hawkins, a former KU Basketball player, said. “They will remember this moment, especially being in this arena. So many great people that have been in this arena. They’ll remember this moment.”
They even got some inspirational words from hall of fame inductee Danny Miles, who said no opportunity should be taken for granted.
“A lot of the kids are getting a chance to get on a court like this is a thrill,” Miles said. “I remember when I was a kid, just getting on a high school court was a thrill. To get into this wonderful facility is special and the kids don’t know how lucky they are here in America.”
Patterson said she’s already ready to share some of her new moves with her friends.
“It was exciting, because you get to know what they do and you can go back and do that yourself,” she said.
Although, there were limited spots for this first year, the youth clinic is expected to grow to include even more children next year.
