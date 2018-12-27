KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two children have been found dead following a house fire in Kansas City on Thursday.
The house, which is a duplex, is in the area of 35th and Woodland Avenue. The fire happened at about 2 p.m.
The two children were younger than two years old.
When firefighters first got to the home, they quickly learned children were still inside. They rushed inside and started searching for the children while working to put out the fire.
They got the fire out within 5 to 10 minutes, but the children did not survive.
It is heartbreaking news for family members, friends, and neighbors who were hopeful everyone would be okay.
Loved ones could be seen trying to console each other after the loss of the two young lives.
“I’m really sorry for their family,” said neighbor Leah Massey. “We’ll keep them in our prayers.”
The neighbors said a church recently purchased the duplex and that the family who lived there were members of the church.
Investigators are working to determine what may have caused the fire. Firefighters believe the fire started in the upstairs part of the duplex.
