KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A little girl was hit by three bullets after gunfire broke out in a Price Chopper.
Police are investigating the exact details of the shooting at Blue Ridge and Bannister Road.
Police say shots were fired both inside and outside the grocery store.
The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
The second victim was a man, he is in the hospital in critical condition.
Authorities originally thought there were three victims but attributed the confusion to the chaos at the scene.
A solution to end senseless gun violence is complicated according to Damon Daniel, president of AdHoc.
“Everybody in our society has a role to play," Daniel said. "We need more people of faith, we need more employers to offer economic opportunities for folks, we need more job training, more mental health. This issue is so complex and it’s going to take all of us to figure this out.”
Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.
Currently, there is no suspect description. However, police say they are looking for a dark colored SUV that was last seen leaving the parking lot.
This is second time in the last two month a shooting has occurred at a grocery store in Kansas City.
The last one happened at Sun Fresh in Kansas City on Labor Day.
