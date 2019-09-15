KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 5-year-old child is safe after being in the back seat of a car that was carjacked at a gas station on Saturday.
Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to 11600 block of E. US 40 Hwy. where the victim advised he was getting gas at Walmart with his 5-year-old child in the back seat of a silver 2007 Chevy Monte Carlo when an unknown suspect jumped into the vehicle.
The victim was paying for the gas and attempted to stop the suspect, but was unable to do so.
The suspect drove away from the scene, striking two vehicles in the process.
A short time later, the child was located unharmed in the 8700 block of Sni-A-Bar, but the suspect was nowhere to be seen.
Later in the evening, at about 8:30 p.m., police observed the stolen vehicle in the area of 116th and Longview.
Police pursued the vehicle until it became disabled near 63rd St. and 350 Hwy.
Three people were taken into custody.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
