GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- Students in Maryann Hebda's classes come ready to solve problems everyday.
Hebda teaches gifted students at several middle schools within the Gardner-Edgerton School District.
As junior high students walk into her classroom they pass a sign. "Warning," it reads, "Extreme awesomeness is about to occur."
The notice foreshadows the activity about take place in Hebda's class on a Monday afternoon. Her pupils are completing a unit on electrical engineering. In place of a quiz, they are solving a series of puzzles together.
"Okay, a few rules," Hebda told the class. "If you know the solution, make sure to tell your classmates so you are on the same page."
The puzzles are part of a "breakout box" curriculum Hebda uses as a learning tool. The boxes are kits, locked compartments that follow an order similar to an escape room activity. To open the boxes, the students have to use classroom concepts to discover the right numbers for combination locks.
It's a type of game that places the learning in the hands of students.
"I let them take the lead," Hebda said afterward. "It really is that independence building lesson I've been looking for."
Dakota Konzem and her classmates raced against the clock together, using teamwork alongside their core classroom skills.
She said she appreciates the way the activity allows her to learn in a different way.
"It gives you a way to exercise your brain in a way that you don't get to on a daily basis in school," Konzem said.
Games, and collaborative activities like breakout boxes are an emerging trend in education. Dr. Mark Hayes studies games and their impact in the classroom at Mid America Nazarene University.
"If we want students to master content and learn life skills, games are a great way to do that," Hayes said. "It's less of a child's toy and more of a new form of media."
Mid America Nazarene keeps a library of 300 titles that local educators, including home school families, can check out. University staff can also provide input to teachers on how to use games in class, such as using Monopoly to teach accounting.
The value of games also lies with the soft skills, such as teamwork, that students build while playing.
"Students these days in our digital culture, they're more interested than ever in solving problems together," Hayes said.
Hebda sees the impact of games in her class. On the day KCTV5 visited her classroom, her students broke out within the allotted time, mastering the lesson and celebrating their accomplishment together.
"For a middle school student that is pretty powerful learning," Hebda said.
Resources for educators
Mid America Nazarene Center for Games and Learning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.