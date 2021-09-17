police lights generic

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- A 2-year-old child has died after being shot in Lawrence on Friday morning.

Lawrence police say they were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. to the 1500 block of Wedgewood Drive on a shooting call.

After being transported to the hospital, the child later died.

Preliminary information has led police to believe the shooting was accidental.

It remains under investigation.

