LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- A 2-year-old child has died after being shot in Lawrence on Friday morning.
Lawrence police say they were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. to the 1500 block of Wedgewood Drive on a shooting call.
After being transported to the hospital, the child later died.
Preliminary information has led police to believe the shooting was accidental.
It remains under investigation.
