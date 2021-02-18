OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A child hit by a car outside an Overland Park elementary school is improving. Police say the 5th-grader hospitalized from the crash near 164th and Flint has been upgraded from critical condition and is now “stable.”
Police said the boy was riding an electric scooter north on Flint and the driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was heading south, when they collided at 4:30 p.m.
The driver told police the boy turned left in front of him at Bond Street.
“I spoke with the driver a few minutes ago. He’s very shaken. He’s upset about the whole situation,” said Overland Park Police Public Information Officer John Lacy an hour after the collision. “He was driving the speed limit.”
That’s based on what the driver told them and no evidence to the contrary. They have no witnesses to the collision besides the boy and the driver.
Police said the boy is a 5th-grader at Timber Creek Elementary, which is visible in the distance from where he was hit. They said he is between 10 and 12 years old.
“This is a tight knit neighborhood,” Lacy said. “I’ve patrolled this neighborhood years ago. Neighbors are very concerned. I think some of these neighbors may know who the child is, so in a situation like this, keep that child and even the driver in your prayers.”
Overland Park Police are appealing to any potential witnesses to contact them.
