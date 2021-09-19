INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence police are looking for the parents of a child that was found walking alone early Sunday morning.
According to police, a person located the child walking near the QuikTrip at Truman Road and Sterling Avenue and called authorities. Police responded and are now trying to locate his parents.
Anyone with information or who can identify the child is urged to contact Independence Police Dispatch by calling 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.