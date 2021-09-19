Independence police are looking for the parents of a child that was found walking alone early Sunday morning.

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence police are looking for the parents of a child that was found walking alone early Sunday morning.

According to police, a person located the child walking near the QuikTrip at Truman Road and Sterling Avenue and called authorities. Police responded and are now trying to locate his parents.

Anyone with information or who can identify the child is urged to contact Independence Police Dispatch by calling 911.

