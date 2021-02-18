KANSAS CITY (KCTV5) -- In court documents doctors diagnosed the young girls in the horrific Blue Springs abuse case as being victims of child abuse, malnourishment and a failure to thrive.
Those same documents say the girls allege their parents used choking as punishment.
The Children’s Place specializes in helping children heal from events like what those girls went through. The organization’s CEO Ann Thomas says the first step is assessing their needs.
“Right away we know that the young brain is overwhelmed by these adult issues,” Thomas said.
They let kids use toys to describe what happened from their point of view.
“That’s how we learn what parts of the trauma were most concerning to the child,” Thomas said. “Resiliency plays a part in what things seems to be impactful and what things aren’t.”
Thomas says it will be important for the girls to find a steady routine.
“Trauma is unexpected. It causes chaos. It’s stressful,” Thomas. “We want to give them environments just the opposite of that.”
Police haven’t charged the mother in this Blue Springs case. We will continue to look for any developments.
