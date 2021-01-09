KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs Kingdom won't know until late Sunday night who their favorite team will play in the opening playoff game of the team's Super Bowl title defense.
With the Buffalo Bills' 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, that means the Chiefs could play three different opponents --- the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans or the Baltimore Ravens.
The Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday evening in Pittsburg. If the Browns win, they will play at Arrowhead Stadium next weekend.
If the Steelers win, the Chiefs will host the winner of the Tennessee/Baltimore game, which will be played early Sunday afternoon in Nashville.
