Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass as Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win consecutive games for the first time in the 2021 NFL season. 

They welcome an Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers team. 

FIRST HALF SCORING SUMMARY

  • Kansas City 7, Green Bay 0: Patrick Mahomes hits Travis Kelce on a one-yard touchdown pass to cap off a 15-play, 64-yard drive. 
  • Kansas City 10, Green Bay 0: Harrison Butker kicks a 24-yard goal. 
  • Kansas City 13, Green Bay 0: Butker hits a 55-yard field goal to extend the lead. 

SECOND HALF SCORING SUMMARY

  • Kansas City 13, Green Bay 7: Packers quarterback Jordan Love connected with Allen Lazard on a 20-yard touchdown pass to cut into the lead. 

