KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay will take the field in Sunday’s Divisional Round match-up against the Bills, four days after being arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage.
The 23-year-old was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and spent the night at the Johnson County Detention Center.
According to the police report, Gay is accused of damage to property including a vacuum cleaner, a cellphone screen protector, a humidifier, wall and door frame,.
Gay pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Johnson County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage of less than $1,000. Gay missed Thursday’s practice and returned Friday.
The incident is considered domestic violence-related. Gay is scheduled to return to court March 2.
