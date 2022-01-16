KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton will not play in Sunday's playoff opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Fenton was a late add to the list on Sunday.
Chiefs running back Darrel Williams is active.
The full list of Chiefs players on the inactive list:
- QB Shane Buechele
- WR Josh Gordon
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- CB Rashad Fenton
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- OT Prince Tega Wanogho
- RB Darwin Thompson
