The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton will not play in Sunday's playoff opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Fenton was a late add to the list on Sunday. 

Chiefs running back Darrel Williams is active. 

The full list of Chiefs players on the inactive list: 

  • QB Shane Buechele
  • WR Josh Gordon
  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  • CB Rashad Fenton
  • DE Joshua Kaindoh
  • OT Prince Tega Wanogho
  • RB Darwin Thompson

