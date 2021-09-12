KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns will be missing some of their biggest stars.
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Frank Clark are both out for Sunday.
The Browns will be without wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.
Full list for both teams:
Chiefs
- CB DeAndre Baker
- OL Austin Blythe
- DE Frank Clark
- G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
- WR Daurice Fountain
- S Tyrann Mathieu
Browns
- K Chris Naggar
- WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- S Grant Delpit
- LB Tony Fields II
- T James Hudson
- G Michael Dunn
- DT Tommy Togiai
