KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Hill was one of several Chiefs to be placed on the list this week.
Tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Nick Bolton and right tackle Lucas Niang were also activated from the Covid-19 list and added to the injury report.
They have not cleared Covid-19 protocols and a negative test is required before 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.
The Chiefs also have three assistant coaches out: Quarterback coach Mike Kafka, running backs coach Greg Lewis and assistant line coach Corey Matthaei.
Cornerback Rashad Fenton remains out.
