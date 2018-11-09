KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This Red Friday, many people will be gearing up for this weekend’s Chiefs game.
All season Kansas City fans have been spoiled with warmer temperatures.
Temperatures will be inching towards the high 40s, Sunday evening. However, that won’t be the case for the earlier hours.
Fans planning to be at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend are going to want to bundle up.
Temperatures could be closer to freezing during tailgating hours.
But It’s not just the Chiefs game that’ll be affected by these temperatures.
There’s also a Sporting KC match this weekend, Friday night football games, and of course Veterans Day activities.
This evening at kickoff, high school players could be on the field in temperatures around their age. With cold metal bleachers in the stands be sure to pack a blanket to sit on, hand warmers, and gloves.
According to the Chief’s website, fans may bring blankets into the stadium. The blanket must be draped over the shoulder when walking in and it’ll be inspected.
