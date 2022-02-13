KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- After the AFC Championship Game, Cincinnati Bengals Eli Apple taunted Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman.
On Sunday night following Apple giving up the game-winning touchdown to the Los Angeles Rams, Hill and Hardman struck back.
Hardman tweeted that he wishes Apple "was a better corner" and also tweeted Apple a video of his Super Bowl ring:
@EliApple Wish you was a better corner bro then the game winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you 🤷🏾♂️— Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022
@EliApple It’s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day 🥺 but in the mean time just go get better at your craft ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/y6ZJN5zkgS— Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022
After Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp scored the game winning touchdown on Apple, Hill's reply was simple:
😂😂😂— Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 14, 2022
The backstory to the feud dates back to the AFC Championship Game.
After the Bengals' 27-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium, Eli Apple offered to "hook up" Hill and Hardman with Super Bowl tickets.
Aye @MecoleHardman4 @cheetah dm me yall number and I’ll hook yall up wit them super bowl tickets on me 🤞🏿— Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 31, 2022
Kupp was awarded the Super Bowl MVP after his 8-catch, 92-yard performance in the game. Kupp scored two touchdowns.
