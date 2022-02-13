Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- After the AFC Championship Game, Cincinnati Bengals Eli Apple taunted Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman.

On Sunday night following Apple giving up the game-winning touchdown to the Los Angeles Rams, Hill and Hardman struck back.

Hardman tweeted that he wishes Apple "was a better corner" and also tweeted Apple a video of his Super Bowl ring:

After Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp scored the game winning touchdown on Apple, Hill's reply was simple:

The backstory to the feud dates back to the AFC Championship Game.

After the Bengals' 27-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium, Eli Apple offered to "hook up" Hill and Hardman with Super Bowl tickets.

Kupp was awarded the Super Bowl MVP after his 8-catch, 92-yard performance in the game. Kupp scored two touchdowns.

