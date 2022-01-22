KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been fined by the NFL following a post-touchdown celebration against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After scoring a touchdown in the 42-21 win, Hill used a cheerleader's pom-poms during a celebration.
For that, he was fined $12,875, though no flag was thrown in the game.
🐆CHEETAH FINDS THE ENDZONE!🐆✅ Tyreek Hill Anytime TD pic.twitter.com/cUvKcjMm9I— PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) January 17, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.