Steelers Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with fans after catching a 31-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

 Colin E. Braley

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been fined by the NFL following a post-touchdown celebration against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After scoring a touchdown in the 42-21 win, Hill used a cheerleader's pom-poms during a celebration.

For that, he was fined $12,875, though no flag was thrown in the game.

