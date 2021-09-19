Chiefs Ravens Football

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to make history. 

During the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, he became the fastest tight end in NFL history to earn 8,000 career receiving yards. 

He is just the eighth tight end in the history of the league to hit that number. 

If that wasn't enough, later in the game, he did this: 

