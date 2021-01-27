KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- While the AFC champions were designated as the Super Bowl's road team this season, the Kansas City Chiefs will be wearing the red jerseys against Tampa Bay.
The Chiefs' Instagram account posted photos of their jerseys shortly after 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at times wears their white jerseys at home.
More photos here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.