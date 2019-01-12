Saturday's Chiefs win means they are moving on to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 20th!
Tickets for the next big game will go on sale to the public at noon on Monday, Jan. 14th.
Fans can purchase those tickets online at www.chiefs.com.
If you live in Jackson Co., MO, you will have a special ticket allotment from which you can purchase those AFC Championship Game tickets starting at 9 a.m. on Monday morning. This is in continuation of the team's long-standing policy.
Those tickets will be available across all levels of Arrowhead Stadium.
Jackson County taxpayers may purchase presale tickets in person at the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office located on the northwest side of the stadium between the Founder’s Plaza and the Hy-Vee Gate, or at a secondary Ticket Office located at the Sprint Gate. Taxpayers purchasing tickets must have one form of identification which includes a photo of the person purchasing the tickets and a paid personal 2017 Jackson County, Missouri, property tax receipt.
As a benefit of Season Ticket Membership, Chiefs Season Ticket Members will have the opportunity to purchase additional AFC Championship Game tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14. Information on how to purchase additional tickets will be emailed directly to Season Ticket Members.
Delivery of all tickets to the AFC Championship Game will be mobile-only and there is a six-ticket limit per purchaser.
Parking passes for the AFC Championship Game are also on sale at www.chiefs.com.
As has been the case all season long, fans are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance to secure the lowest possible price and save time at the tollgate.
Prepaid parking passes for the AFC Championship Game purchased through the team are $50 while parking at the tollgates on gameday will be $60 cash only. Fans should visit www.chiefs.com/parking to purchase their parking passes in advance and to plan their parking and tailgating experiences.
