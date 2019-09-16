KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs tickets are selling at an all-time clip as the team continues its success following another easy win in their last trip to the Black Hole in Oakland, where they handled the Raiders 28-10 on Sunday.
Fan excitement is the metro is palpable, and part of that is the high demand for tickets ahead of the Chiefs' home opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. A team rep tells KCTV5 News tickets are selling faster than ever.
For example, two packages of season tickets bought last week are some of the last season tickets available in Section 320. The cost for those seats averages out to around $112 a game. Cost for other nearby season tickets average $150 to $200 per game on secondary websites, and those numbers are growing.
The seating chart on the Chiefs website shows available season ticket pricing, with upper deck seats around $1,000 and lower-level endzone seats for around $1,600. If you want to spring for Club Seats on the 50-yard line, those will run over $3,000.
The chart doesn't show how many are left, and the Chiefs didn't get back to us with an exact number of available season tickets. But a ticket rep says they're going faster than ever, meaning the Chiefs could be the next NFL team to have a wait list for season tickets. Of the 32 teams in the NFL, 24 claim to have a waiting list.
Experts told KCTV5 more and more people are opting for season tickets as a way to sidestep the hassle of the growing demand for single-game tickets. A spokesperson for the online retailer TickPick says they expected higher prices from the start of the season.
"We saw it early on once tickets were released for the season, just the overall demand in terms of quantity and overall purchase price, that fans are willing to spend. That total order value year over year increased 453 percent on our site, which is the highest that we had compared to any NFL team," said Kyle Zorn, TickPick marketing strategist.
The team itself stops selling tickets after the first home game, so this week is Chiefs' fans last chance to buy for the 2019 season, at least directly.
