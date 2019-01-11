KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With less than 24 hours to go before the playoff game at Arrowhead, a Kansas City streetcar is all Chiefs!

There are Chiefs Kingdom flags hanging up and on the outside of the red car is a graphic wrap with the Chiefs logos and even some of the players' pictures.

Crews spent Thursday wrapping the car in the vinyl graphic.

It was running all day on Friday and riders in Kansas City got a chance to hop on during the day.

In the evening, KC Wolf, Chiefs cheerleaders, and some former players took a ride on the streetcar after being picked up at Union Station and before a party at Power & Light.

The party was meant to be a pep rally to keep the fun going.

The Chiefs streetcar will run through the playoffs and if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl there could be more on the outside of the car.

