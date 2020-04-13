KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs' late comeback victory in the Super Bowl may have saved lives in California, a San Francisco-area doctor says.
University of California-San Francisco doctor Niraj Seghal said in a video conference that a potential 49ers Super Bowl parade would have helped spread the coronavirus in the Bay Area --- and thus the entire State of California.
“If you think of what happened that weekend, had the 49ers won and there were parades and parties at that time, that may have had impact that I haven’t seen actually described,” Sehgal said in the video. “It’s a date that I will never forget because the Super Bowl Sunday was actually the night that we stood up formally our command center."
San Francisco led the Chiefs 20-10 in the fourth quarter, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense scored three late touchdowns to win 31-20.
The first coronavirus case in Santa Clara County, California on January 31. Meanwhile, the first coronavirus case in the Kansas City metro area was March 7th in Johnson County, KS.
The Super Bowl parade in Kansas City was held February 5.
As of Monday, California has just over 24,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 727 deaths have been linked to it. But because California has the highest population of the 50 states, the per capital death rate is among the lowest nationally.
You can watch the doctor's full comments here.
