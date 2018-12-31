Chiefs' success brings extra visitors to KC

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's a snowy drive home from the Sheraton, but Bob Holtz doesn't mind.
“It's a lot better going home with a win than a loss,” said Bob Holtz, guest.
He and his wife travelled from St Louis to watch the Chiefs clinch home field advantage.
“Anytime we come in for a Chiefs game we stay here,” voiced Holtz.
And he'd like to stay again for the playoffs.
“Looks like we might have problems with that,” explained Holtz.
The Sheraton near Arrowhead is already booked for the Chiefs' first playoff game, so is the Drury across the street according to its website and the Adam's Mark only had a few rooms left when we checked.
“We might be checking into our friend's couch,” said Holtz.
You can feel the energy on the Plaza, too.
“Hotels, restaurants, everybody's a little excited,” voiced Dan Afghani, fan.
Afghani was one of many fans sporting Chiefs red on Monday. He'd like to get back to town for the playoffs too.
“Looking at a flight back, see if we can't make it happen,” proclaimed Afghani.
More visitors to Kansas City means more crowds on the Plaza. That means more shoppers and diners, plus it's just a lot of fun.
“It's not every year we get home field advantage and you have the opportunity to do it,” said Afghani.
It's no wonder rooms are going fast.
“Everyone's super excited and very friendly and it's a great atmosphere...,” exclaimed Afghani.
Holtz just hopes the Chiefs keep winning and keep playing in Kansas City.
