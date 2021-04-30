Cotton Bowl Football

Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) warms up prior to the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

 Michael Ainsworth

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs selected Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Creed Humphrey with their second pick on Friday night. 

During the past three seasons at OU, Humphrey has not allowed a sack and just 28 pressures. 

That's over nearly 1,300 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. 

The pick adds another face to the Chiefs' restructured offensive lineman, which includes Orlando Brown Jr., whom the team acquired with their first round pick from the Baltimore Ravens. 

