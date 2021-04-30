KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs on Friday evening picked Missouri Tigers linebacker Nick Bolton with the 58th pick of the NFL Draft.
The Chiefs did not have a first-round pick as they traded it for Orlando Brown Jr., meaning the team had to wait 24 hours to make its first pick.
Bolton had 95 total tackles for Missouri during his junior season, 7.5 tackles and two sacks.
He earned 2020 second-team All-America honors from several organizations. He was a Butkus Award finalist and All-SEC first team.
In 2019, Bolton led the SEC in tackles with 108 and earned All-SEC first-team honors from The Associated Press and the SEC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.