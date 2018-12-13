FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers after a win in an NFL football game in Carson, Calif. The Kansas City Chiefs are missing their star running back, likely without his backup and could have their top two wide receivers hobbled or shelved for their crucial AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 13.