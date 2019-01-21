KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The NFL has announced the match-ups for 2019 International regular- season games.
The Chiefs will play their divisional rival the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico. Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium is once again the selected site, following a cancellation of the 2018 Chiefs-Rams game.
Both the Chiefs and Rams finished the 2018 regular season with identical 12-4 records and both look to Super Bowl contenders next season.
Five other international games are scheduled in London including the Raiders and Rams.
Match-ups include the Carolina and Tampa Bay, Chicago and Oakland, Cincinnati and the LA Rams, and finally Houston and Jacksonville.
The NFL will play two games at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium, with two at Wembley Stadium.
Dates, kickoff times and venues for all international games will be announced in conjunction with the release of the full NFL schedule this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.